European Championships 2018: GB win two rowing medals in Strathclyde

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Britain won two medals from six rowing finals at the European Championships, with the medal won by the women's eight guaranteed because only three boats were involved.

They won silver as did the men's four of Thomas Ford, Jacob Dawson, Adam Neill and James Johnston - both boats finishing behind Romania.

Ford told BBC Sport: "We are happy overall with the progress we've made."

The men's quadruple sculls were fancied for a medal but were last in the final.

They won silver last year, but during Saturday's race were never in the running for a medal.

Crew member Graeme Thomas said: "We can't stand here and make excuses. We have five to six weeks until the World Championships."

The women's quadruple sculls came fourth in their final, and there was also a fourth place for the women's four of Sara Parfett, Caragh McMurtry, Jo Wratten and Emily Ashford, who were holding second spot after the first 500m of the 2,000m final.

The women's pair of Hattie Taylor and Rowan McKellar led after the opening 500m of their final, but ended up in fifth.

Rowan McKellar and Jamie Copus failed to qualify for Sunday's men's lightweight double sculls final after coming fourth in their semi-final.

'Overall, it was fairly disappointing' - analysis

Dame Katherine Grainger, London 2012 double sculls champion, speaking on BBC TV

Come Tokyo you'd want to say that the women's quad is a priority. It's got great history. When they bring in the other scullers it's a good group.

Clearly with the men when they are behind in races, it's not going right - although full credit to the other crews today. This is now the big test until September's World Championships. It's about what they take from this failure, without taking away the ambition.

The overall display from Great Britain today was fairly disappointing - credit to the men's fours and women's eights for getting on the podium. The other boats we've spoken to have all learned a lot and will be better for it.