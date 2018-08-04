BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Great Britain secure silver medal in women's eights
Great Britain secure a second rowing silver medal on day three at the European Championships in the women's eights final, holding off competition from the Netherlands but finishing behind eventual winners Romania.
