European Championships 2018: Vicky Thornley pulls out of defence of rowing title

Briton Vicky Thornley will not defend her European single sculls title this week, stating she is not in the right physical condition.

The 30-year-old was fancied to win a medal in the rowing competition, which is one of seven sports at the inaugural European Championships.

The Welshwoman said: "It's hugely disappointing not to be competing in Glasgow this week.

"I'm not currently in a position to perform at my physical best."

She added: "I have to look at the big picture, which means being able to race in peak condition at the World Championships in September."

The rowing competition at Strathclyde Country Park begins on 2 August, the opening day of the 11-day championships.