Coleraine woman Hannah Scott wins world under-23 silver medal in Poznan

Hannah Scott and Heidi Long took their world under-23 silver medal in Poznan

Coleraine's Hannah Scott and her GB partner Heidi Long have won the silver medal in the pairs final at the World Under-23 Championships in Poznan.

They finished in a time of seven minutes 33.68 which left them 2.34 seconds behind the USA.

Teenager Scott become the first female rower from the Bann Rowing Club to compete for Great Britain at under-23 or senior level.

Scott and Long won the pairs event at Henley Regatta last weekend.

Scott's Bann Rowing Club colleagues Alan Campbell, Peter and Richard Chambers and Joel Cassells have all represented GB with distinction in recent years.