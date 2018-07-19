BBC Sport - Being in GB squad starting to feel 'normal' - Shorten

Being in GB squad starting to feel 'normal' - Shorten

Northern Ireland’s Rebecca Shorten says she now feels at home in the Great Britain squad as they prepare for the European Rowing Championships next month.

The Belfast woman will compete as part of the women’s eight crew in Glasgow after she won a World Cup silver medal in the women’s four earlier this season.

