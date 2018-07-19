2018 European Championships: GB Rowing name 53-strong squad for Glasgow

John Collins, Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and Tom Barras delivered a men's quadruple sculls win for Great Britain at the World Cup in Lucerne

Britain have named a squad of 53 athletes for next month's European Rowing Championships in Glasgow.

Reigning champion Vicky Thornley will seek to defend her single sculls title.

The men's quadruple sculls of John Collins, Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and Tom Barras are chasing another medal after winning gold at the last World Cup event in Lucerne.

In the European Championship squad, Angus Groom and Jack Beaumont continue their partnership in the double sculls.

Rowing is one of seven sports holding its competition as part of this summer's inaugural European Championships.

The new multi-sport event brings together existing European Championships for athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon alongside a new golf team competition.

The event will be live on the BBC.

You can see the full rowing squad here.

Para-rowing World Championships

Meanwhile, GB Para-rowing have named three crews for the World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria in September, including four Paralympic champions.

GB won gold in the PR3 mixed coxed four at the World Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton last year, setting two world record times in the process.

Grace Clough - who won gold at Rio 2016 - returns with Ollie Stanhope from the victorious 2017 crew.

Daniel Brown, who also won gold in Rio, comes back into the crew along with debutant Ellen Buttrick and cox Erin Wysocki-Jones, who coxed the GB women's eight on two occasions last year.

"It has been a tough season managing a number of injuries and rehabilitations within the squad but we are confident that these crews are in the best possible shape going into the World Championships," said British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell.

You can see the full Para-rowing squad here.