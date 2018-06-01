World Cup: Rebecca Shorten progresses to Belgrade final

Rebecca Shorten (centre) is part of the Great Britain women's four and eight teams

Rebecca Shorten helped the Great Britain four crew to a place in the World Cup final after finishing second in their heat in Belgrade on Friday.

The 24-year-old from Belfast is the only Northern Ireland rower in the GB squad at the opening World Cup regatta of 2018.

Netherlands won the heat and will join Great Britain in Sunday's final.

Shorten was rowing alongside Fiona Gammond, Holly Norton and Karen Bennett in Serbia.

The women's four is significant because it will be in the Olympic programme in Tokyo for the first time.

Shorten will also compete for Great Britain in the women's eight in Belgrade.