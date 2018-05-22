BBC Sport - Shorten on 'amazing' year with GB rowing

Shorten on 'amazing' year with GB rowing

  • From the section Rowing

Northern Ireland's Rebecca Shorten reflects on making the Great Britain rowing team for the opening World Cup regatta in June - despite quitting the sport for a few years.

Shorten, 24, will compete in the women's four and eight crews at Belgrade next month.

The women's four has been added to the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020.

Top videos

Video

Shorten on 'amazing' year with GB rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

World Cup countdown: Gotze wins it for Germany in 2014

Video

I'm pleased England players are taking risks - Southgate

Video

Two-touch & team spirit: Young Lions on how to win a World Cup

Video

Key stats to countdown to the World Cup

Video

Prince William praises Rose on England visit

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

Watch: LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

Video

Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest

Video

If England win... I'll probably wear a mankini - Lineker

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired