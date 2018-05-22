BBC Sport - Shorten on 'amazing' year with GB rowing
Shorten on 'amazing' year with GB rowing
- From the section Rowing
Northern Ireland's Rebecca Shorten reflects on making the Great Britain rowing team for the opening World Cup regatta in June - despite quitting the sport for a few years.
Shorten, 24, will compete in the women's four and eight crews at Belgrade next month.
The women's four has been added to the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020.
