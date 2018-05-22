World Rowing Championships: Rebecca Shorten named in Great Britain squad

Rebecca Shorten (centre) is part of the Great Britain women's four and eight teams

Rebecca Shorten is the only Northern Ireland rower in the Great Britain squad to race at the opening World Cup regatta in Belgrade next month.

The 24-year-old from Belfast will compete in the women's four and eight crews in Serbia.

Joel Cassells recently announced his retirement while fellow Coleraine man Peter Chambers had a double hip operation and is taking a year away.

Enniskillen's Holly Nixon misses the regatta because of injury.

Shorten won the GB trials in the women's pair in March alongside Karen Bennett.

The women's four is significant because it will be in the Olympic programme in Tokyo for the first time.

Shorten's first international outing with the GB senior squad came in 2017 and she has become a mainstay in the stroke seat of the women's eight.

She stroked the crew to silver at the World Cup in Poznan and bronze in Lucerne before winning selection to the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton.

Great Britain finished fifth in a race where just over a length separated the six boats.