Watch Rowing World Cup live on the BBC
-
- From the section Rowing
Matthew Pinsent and Katherine Grainger present live BBC coverage of the second Rowing World Cup meeting of the season from Linz, Austria on Sunday, 24 June.
Schedule
All times are BST and are subject to late changes.
Sunday, 24 June
08:30-12:00, Live coverage, BBC Red Button and online
*coverage times for the World Cup meeting in Lucerne (13-15 July) will appear here once confirmed
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.