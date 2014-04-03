BBC Sport - Boat Race 2014: Is a cox the 'goalkeeper' of rowing?
Coxes - The Boat Race 'goalkeepers'
- From the section Rowing
Former coxes talk about the demands of the job as Oxford and Cambridge prepare for this year's Boat Race.
Journalist Matthew Syed discusses "one of the most complex roles in sport", described by men's eight world champion cox Phelan Hill as rowing's equivalent of a "goalkeeper" in football.
Oxford defend the title they won in 2013 against Cambridge on the River Thames on Sunday 6 April.
