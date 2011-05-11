Devon's Bill Lucas ready for new rowing season

Lucas started rowing at Dart Totnes Rowing Club

Devon's Bill Lucas is raring to go ahead of the first World Cup Event of the 2011 rowing season.

The 23-year-old is one of four South West rowers named in the Great Britain Team for the season opener in Munich.

Cornwall's Annabel Vernon and Helen Glover have also been picked, while Torquay's Marcus Bateman rows in the men's double sculls.

Lucas said: "After such a strong winter it will be great to get started with the racing season.

"The first World Cup is always a big marker for us not only to see how our speed measures up to the rest of the world but it's also something that we've all looked forward to during the long winter months."

Lucas ended last season with a fifth-placed finish in the quadruple sculls final at the 2010 World Championships in New Zealand, a regatta where Bateman and his partner Matt Wells won silver in the double sculls.

"Starting the racing season is always an exciting part of the season," said Bateman. "Matt and I performed well last season in the double and it's great to be selected again this season."

In the women's quadruple sculls, Wadebridge's Vernon is selected alongside Frances Houghton, Debbie Flood and Beth Rodford, while Glover stays in the women's pair with Heather Stanning.

The Munich regatta on 27-29 May is the first of three World Cup events, with the Hamburg (17-19 June) and Lucerne, Switzerland (8-10 July) the other venues.