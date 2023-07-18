Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tony Estanguet is a three-time Olympic champion.

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games say they are paying close attention to long-term weather models in light of soaring temperatures that could impact the event.

Much of Europe is engulfed in a heatwave bringing up near-record temperatures that are set to continue.

Next year's Paris Games will take place between 26 July and 11 August.

"We are remaining very, very vigilant on temperature forecasts," said Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet.

An all-time high in France of 46C was recorded in 2019, while the country experienced its hottest July on record last summer.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw the marathon and walking race events moved to the cooler city of Sapporo, with summer heat in the Japan capital exceeding 30C.

International Olympic President Thomas Bach said his organisation was in talks with the organisers of the 2024 Games, while "the heat mitigation measures used in Tokyo, which worked very well, will be available in Paris".

He added: "We have asked our future host commission of both summer and winter games two years ago to look into this matter and to address the consequences of climate change to the organisation of worldwide sport.

"Of course a special focus is winter sport, first of all, because there it is the most obvious already, but it also applies to summer sports. So these studies and deliberations are under way."

A contingency plan is in place to adjust schedules, but a spokesman for Paris 2024 said there are no plans to change the location of any events.