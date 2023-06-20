Last updated on .From the section Olympics

British Olympic gold medallists in Tokyo, Joe Choong and Charlotte Worthington, will compete in Krakow

Great Britain has a team of 177 athletes set to compete at the 2023 European Games in Krakow, Poland.

Team GB will compete across 18 Olympic sports from 21 June to 2 July, with qualification for the 2024 Games in Paris on the line in 10.

There will also be qualification points up for grabs in six other sports, while the Games also count as the European Championships for 10 sports.

Olympic champions Charlotte Worthington and Joe Choong are in GB's squad.

Britain also has an additional 45 athletes competing in the European Team Athletics Championships in Chorzow, which will be shown live on BBC's digital platforms from Friday to Sunday.

Who is in Team GB's squad?

Olympics BMX freestyle champion Worthington and modern pentathlon gold medallist Choong are among 32 athletes who competed at Tokyo 2020.

Other former Olympic gold medallists picked for the British team include Jade Jones, who won taekwondo titles at the 2012 and 2016 Games, and slalom canoeist Joe Clarke, who won in Rio 2016.

Karam Singh (known as B-Boy Kid Karam) and Sunni Brummitt (B-Boy Sunni) will make history as the first Britons to take part in breaking at a senior Games. The sport is making its Olympic debut in Paris.

Ranjuo Tomblin will be the first male athlete to represent Team GB in artistic swimming.

Shooters Amber Rutter (nee Hill) and Seonaid McIntosh, alongside table tennis players Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall, will each be competing at their third European Games.

Who can qualify for Paris 2024?

Direct qualification places for the Paris Olympics will be available in archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, canoe slalom, diving, modern pentathlon, rugby sevens, shooting and table tennis.

Some will be quota places. They guarantee that someone from Great Britain will compete in that Olympic event in Paris, but not necessarily the athlete who earned it.

Meanwhile, ranking points toward places at the 2024 Games will be awarded to successful athletes in badminton, BMX freestyle, fencing, mountain biking, taekwondo and triathlon.

European titles will be up for grabs for athletes competing in artistic swimming, badminton, canoe slalom, canoe sprint, BMX freestyle, diving, mountain biking, fencing (team event), judo (mixed teams) and modern pentathlon.

Who else is competing?

There will be about 6,500 athletes from 48 European nations taking part over the 12 days.

Eight sports will feature in the European Games for the first time - padel, teqball, rugby sevens, ski jumping, Muay Thai, beach handball, breaking and sport climbing.

The Polish government has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When does it start?

The opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 21 June, at Krakow's Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and were then hosted by Minsk, Belarus in 2019.