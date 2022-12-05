Pat Hickey was arrested by Brazilian police during the 2016 Olympic Games

Irishman Pat Hickey has resigned from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) more than six years after he suspended himself following his arrest during the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 77-year-old, an IOC member since 1995, voluntarily stood down from all his sports administration roles after being arrested on alleged ticket touting charges during the Games.

Hickey, who served as President of the Olympic Council of Ireland from 1989 until he was officially replaced in 2017, has resigned on medical grounds.

The news was revealed on the first day of an IOC Executive Board meeting.

After being arrested by Brazilian police during the Games, Hickey was released on bail after the Association of National Olympic Committees loaned him the money to allow him to return to Ireland in December 2016.

Some of the charges against him were dropped in October 2021 due to the "extinction of punishability". The case is still to be heard relating to the remaining charges.

In 2017, Hickey stepped down from the IOC's executive board and he has maintained he is innocent of all charges.

"In accordance with Rule 16.3.1 of the Olympic Charter, the IOC EB accepted the resignation of Mr Hickey for health reasons following the advice of his doctors," an IOC statement read.

"The IOC EB would like to thank Mr Hickey for all the services to the Olympic Movement over many years, and wishes him all the very best for his health and his private life."