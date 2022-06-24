Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Michael Conlan's loss to Vladimir Nikitin in the 2016 Olympic quarter-final was named as a 'suspicious' bout in a 2021 investigation into boxing

The International Olympic Committee says it is yet to decide if boxing will be at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Boxing was not in an initial programme for the 2028 Olympics, but could be added if it addresses ethical concerns.

Following a meeting of the IOC's executive board, the federation said the sport's inclusion would be "discussed at a later stage".

An independent investigation said the sport needed to take action on ethical issues to secure its Olympic future.

A report shared on Monday found a "historical culture of bout manipulation", including at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

After Friday's meeting, the IOC said: "Whether or not boxing will be included on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 will be discussed at a later stage."

The IOC said that global governing body the International Boxing Association would not be allowed to run the boxing competition at Paris 2024 or qualifiers for those games - a repeat of a similar decision taken before the Tokyo Games.

"The decision is centred on the athletes and the need to provide certainty on the Olympic competitions and qualifications leading to Paris 2024," a statement said.

"It follows the continuing and very concerning issues of the IBA, such as its governance and its refereeing and judging system."

2026 Games will have record number of women's events

The board also approved the programme for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026.

The programme includes a record number of women's events with 50 and will have the highest female participation for a Winter Games at 47%.

Changes include three events in ski mountaineering - a new Olympic sport which involves skiing uphill and downhill in a race.

There will also be a skeleton mixed team event, separate women's doubles and men's doubles events in luge, freestyle skiing men's and women's dual moguls and ski jumping women's large hill individual.