Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan will receive 40,000 euro through Sport Ireland's international carding scheme

Sport Ireland has announced a multi-year funding package of over 40 million euro (£34.05m) to support Irish athletes in the build-up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Rowing Ireland will receive the most funding (3.9m euro) over the 2021-24 cycle in the run-up to the Paris Games.

Rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy delivered one of Ireland's two gold medals at Tokyo 2020.

Paralympics Ireland will receive 3.7m euro between 2021 and 2024.

That is an increase of just under one million euro on the 2.73m given to Paralympics Ireland during the 2017-20 Tokyo cycle.

Boxer Kellie Harrington won a gold medal for Team Ireland at the Tokyo Games, with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) receiving 770,000 euro in 2021.

However, Sport Ireland says high performance programme funding to IABA for 2022-24 "is not yet confirmed and will be determined at the conclusion of an ongoing review and ongoing and satisfactory evidence of compliance with Sport Ireland's Governance Code for Sport".

Athletics Ireland, which received the most during the previous cycle, is third on the funding table with 3.305m euro.

Hockey Ireland (3.3m), the Irish Sailing Association (3.2m) and Horse Sport Ireland (3.1m) are the three other bodies that will receive funding in excess of three million euro over the current cycle.

Sport Ireland will also invest 3.08m euro under the international carding scheme, which will support 112 athletes and 10 relays or squads across 16 sports in their training and competition programmes.

In total, 19 athletes have been awarded the 40,000 euro top category of 'podium level', including Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics), Aidan Walsh & Michaela Walsh (boxing) and Jason Smyth (Paralympics).

High performance programme funding: Paris cycle 2021-24 Funded body Total funding (euro) Funded body Total funding (euro) Rowing Ireland 3.9m Irish Rugby Football Union 1.55m Paralympics Ireland 3.7m Badminton Ireland 1.2m Athletics Ireland 3.365m Cricket Ireland 1.2m Hockey Ireland 3.3m Pentathlon Ireland 1.15m Irish Sailing Association 3.2m Triathlon Ireland 1m Horse Sport Ireland 3.1m Irish Judo Association 750,000 Swim Ireland 2.9m Canoeing Ireland 700,000 Cycling Ireland 2m Irish Taekwondo Union 500,000 Golf Ireland 2m Tennis Ireland 200,000 Gymnastics Ireland 1.75m Irish Clay Target Association 30,000 Irish Athletic Boxing Association*

*Funding to the Irish Athletic Boxing Association is not yet confirmed

Accompanying the funding announcement was the publication of Sport Ireland's review of last summer's Tokyo Games, where Team Ireland finished 39th in the medal table.

Commenting on the review, the body said the Olympic medal return (two gold, two bronze) was "on par with the expectation set out in the High Performance Strategy and bodes well for both Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028".

The Paralympic medal haul (four gold, two silver, one bronze) was "just shy" of the target, but the team was comprised of 29 athletes compared to the 48 that represented Ireland at the Rio Games in 2016.

In their foreword to the Tokyo Games review, Sport Ireland chair Kieran Mulvey, CEO Una May and high performance committee chair Olive Loughnane wrote: "On the whole, Team Ireland built on the success of recent Games, and notwithstanding the challenges created by the global pandemic, Tokyo was a clear demonstration that Ireland can, and does, compete at the very highest levels of international sport. Sport Ireland is committed to supporting this progression.

"Through the delivery of an increased investment programme, continuous development of the Sport Ireland Institute, allied with ongoing development of facilities on the world-class Sport Ireland Campus, Ireland is well placed to continue this trend into Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and beyond."