Mark England has attended 10 summer and winter Olympics in a leadership role for Team GB

Mark England will remain as chef de mission for Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 62-year-old has held the role at each of the past two summer editions of the Games and attended 10 summer and winter Olympics in a leadership role.

England will be only the fifth person to lead the team on three occasions.

"I am proud and humbled to support our exceptional athletes and sports in competition at the world's greatest sporting event," he said.

England added: "Paris 2024 will be an incredible Games for Team GB and the British public can look forward to another wonderful summer of sporting achievement from the country's finest athletes."

Andy Anson, the British Olympic Association's chief executive, said: "We are confident that we will be as well prepared as ever to take advantage of the closest thing we will get to a home Games in the near future."