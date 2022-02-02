Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Weightlifting is one of three sports not included on LA 2028's initial programme

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have not been included on the initial programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, but could be added at a later date.

On Thursday, the International Olympic Committee session in Beijing approved a programme of 28 sports, with a "strong focus on youth".

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have been included.

LA will be able to propose additional sports in 2023.

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon could be added to the programme next year if they successfully demonstrate they have addressed issues within their sports.

Boxing's international federation, the AIBA, must show it has addressed concerns around the sport's governance and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.

In September, an independent investigation found a system to manipulate the outcome of boxing matches by officials was in place at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Weightlifting must address the historic issue of doping within the sport, while modern pentathlon must finalise its replacement of showjumping, while increasing its appeal to young people.