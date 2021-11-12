Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ivan Ukhov's gold medal at London 2012 has been reallocated to Erik Kynard

Britain's Robbie Grabarz has been awarded an Olympic high jumping silver medal after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reallocated results because of doping cases.

Grabarz, who retired in 2018, won bronze behind Russia's gold medallist Ivan Ukhov at the 2012 Games in London.

However, Ukhov has been stripped of his gold after participating in Russia's state-sponsored doping programme.

American Erik Kynard has been awarded the gold medal.

Grabarz, 34, is upgraded to silver along with Canada's Derek Drouin and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, who tied for gold with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi at the Tokyo Games in August.

The IOC also reallocated the bronze medal in the women's high jump, with Spain's Ruth Beitia taking it from the disqualified Svetlana Shkolina of Russia who, like Ukhov, received a four-year ban in 2019 only for them to be reduced to 33 months in April.

In December, Russia's initial four-year ban from all major sporting events after the doping scandal was cut to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Their suspension meant that the Russian team, flag and anthem were banned from the Tokyo Games, with Russian athletes competing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).