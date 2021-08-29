Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Rogge was succeeded as IOC president by Bach (left) in 2013

Former International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organisation announced on Sunday.

Belgian Rogge served as the eighth IOC president between 2001 and 2013, when he was succeeded by Thomas Bach and became honorary president.

"Jacques loved sport and being with athletes, and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him," said Bach.

"His joy in sport was infectious."

The 67-year-old German added: "He was an accomplished president, helping to modernise and transform the IOC.

"He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping."