Jason and Laura Kenny cemented their place in Olympic history with a gold medal each at Tokyo 2020.

With Toyko 2020 coming to a close, the last Team GB Olympic athletes who competed in Japan have arrived home.

History-makers Jason and Laura Kenny were on the flight into Heathrow Airport today, alongside six other gold medallists. Also on board were nine silver and three bronze medallists.

Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven gold medals, while wife Laura became the most successful female cyclist in history as she took her tally of gold medals to five.

Team GB's Joe Choong won Britain's first-ever gold in the men's modern pentathlon.

Personalised champagne! Team GB boxers won a total of six medals at Tokyo 2020.

It was a successful Games for Great Britain, who claimed 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronze medals, finishing fourth in the medal table and equalling the 65 won in London 2012.

Tokyo 2020 is now Britain's second-most successful overseas Olympics after Rio 2016.

Boxer Frazer Clarke won bronze in the men's super-heavyweight event.

Team GB athletes were greeted by friends and family at Heathrow Airport this afternoon.

Galal Yafai won gold with victory over Carlo Paalam in the men's flyweight boxing.

