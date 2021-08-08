'I can't put it into words' - Harrington savours Olympic gold medal glory

Kellie Harrington was doing all she could to keep her emotions in check during a post-fight interview, when the background music in the arena caught her ear.

The lyrics from Love Inc's 1998 hit - "for tonight and every night, you're a superstar" - could not have been more appropriate.

OK, so it may have been early morning for her family and friends back home in Dublin. That did not matter, though, as Harrington stood ringside in Tokyo and reflected on the Olympic gold medal she had just won in the women's lightweight division.

The 31-year-old defeated Brazil's reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira in Sunday's final to become Ireland's second female gold medal winner and third overall.

Asked how it felt to be a national hero, her hand went into the air - as it had done in a unanimous points victory moments earlier - she closed her eyes and began to move in time to the music. It said everything about how she must have been feeling.

Just as well, as she said herself she could not put it into words. She knew there would be a party going on back home, though, and said that if she could be in two places at once, she would be back in Dublin to savour the atmosphere.

Harrington's family celebrate her success

The scene at her family home in Portland Row while her fight was on TV, however, was probably slightly different to what many would expect.

"I don't know, I didn't watch it - I stayed in the garden, out the back," her mum Yvonne told RTE when asked for her thoughts on the bout itself.

Yes, that is right. While her daughter fought for a gold medal on the other side of the world, Mrs Harrington was out the back, no doubt unable to bear the nervous tension of the occasion.

"I'm so proud of her and I'm so delighted for her. She did it for all of us. All she wanted was to see people smiling and to make people happy."

And make people happy, Harrington most certainly did.

Father Christy and brothers Joe and Chris - who had made the trip home from Iceland for the event - were inside in front of their TVs, and were able to offer a more considered opinion on the action.

"She set a new mark. I was expecting Kellie to put on a spectacular show, and she did. It's just beautiful," Christy said.

Joel took a wider-picture view, highlighting the positive impact his sister's success will have had on the local community.

"It means everything. There has always been a cloud over Kellie's boxing career because we wanted her to achieve what we knew she could achieve," he said.

Harrington thanked her coaches after her victory in Tokyo

"Kellie did what she does, at the biggest moment and on the biggest stage. When others might freeze, she loosened up and expressed herself.

"She won gold for her road, her community, her county, her country and her sport. She's a role model for her sport, a flagbearer for the country. Everything she gets, every ounce she deserves.

"This [Portland Row] isn't disadvantaged. It's one of the richest areas or possibly the richest area in the country. That is because it's rich in support, camaraderie and community values."

On the subject of support, the gracious and amiable Harrington was also keen to recognise the help she received from her coaches during the build-up to the Games.

"I've been enjoying it. A lot of the time I would be thinking 'what am I doing here?' but I've enjoyed every second of it," said the 2019 world champion, who has received widespread congratulations across social media.

"I've enjoyed the coaches getting the tactics right for me, the high-performance coaches, my club coach Noel Burke - they work together and make the perfect formula to go out there and win each fight."

Kellie Harrington. She reached for the sky and can hold her head up high.