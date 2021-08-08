Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kay finished 13th in the women's omnium

Kevin Seaward performed the best of Ireland's three Olympic men's marathon runners, with Stephen Scullion withdrawing before the halfway stage.

Seaward finished 58th in a time of 2:21:45 with Paul Pollock 71st after running 2:27:48.

Scullion dropped out around the 20km mark as he and a number of runners struggled in the hot conditions.

Irish cyclist Emily Kay finished 13th in the women's omnium after being involved in a dramatic crash.

Reigning champion Laura Kenny of Britain was also involved in the incident near the end of the 30-lap race, in which at least nine riders were included.

Kenny and Kay were two of four riders unable to finish the race, which was won by American Jennifer Valente, with all those involved in the crash awarded 16 points.

'As disappointing as they come' - Pollock and Seaward reflect on marathon test in Sapporo heat

In the men's marathon, Scullion was one of 30 competitors in a field of 106 not to finish the race in the Sapporo heat.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge successfully defended his Olympic marathon title, running 2:08:38, with the Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye claiming silver and Belgium's Bashir Abdi taking bronze.

"Body felt tired today from the gun, and I've only ever experienced that during slumps after altitude," Scullion, who reversed his decision to withdraw from the Games before travelling to Tokyo, said on social media.

"It's a long time since I didn't finish but I couldn't mentally torture myself over the final 90 minutes or so of racing. I didn't deserve that and all the hard work won't be wasted."