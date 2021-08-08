Last updated on .From the section Olympics

There were 32 medals won across the eight karate disciplines - they were won by fighters from 20 countries

It may only be a fleeting visit to the Olympic roster but the Japanese art of karate has thrown up some incredible moments at Tokyo 2020.

With the sport not returning at Paris 2024, this year's medallists will be glad they seized their moment in the dojo.

However, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi, who was leading 4-1 in the men's +75kg final, may have more mixed feelings.

Hamedi was deemed to have used 'excessive force' with a kick to the upper body that knocked his opponent Sajad Ganjzadeh to the tatami (floor) unconscious.

A photographer captured the kick that caused Hamedi's disqualification, relegating him to the silver medal position

A fair and lawful manoeuvre or not in the spirit of karate?

The judges conferred and decided the move was dangerous, disqualifying Hamedi who would have been Saudi Arabia's first ever Olympic champion.

Ganjzadeh only learned he was an Olympic champion when he woke up backstage.

He managed to compose himself sufficiently to collect his gold medal but did say he was disappointed the final ended in that manner.

The same evening, Feryal Abdelaziz, a 22-year-old pharmacy student, became the first Egyptian woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

Abdelaziz won gold in the women's +61kg category

She is also the first Egyptian Olympic champion since a wrestling gold medal at Athens 2004.

After her bout, she put the case for her sport to return to the Olympic calendar in 2024 and beyond.

"There are millions of people around the world who practise karate, and I think it really deserves to be included," she said.

"We've shown these at Games how beautiful it is, and we've demonstrated the strength of our competition. I think we deserve a future in the Olympics."

Olympic champion Ryo Kiyuna holds a picture of his mother, who died two years ago

There was more emotion in the men's kata earlier in the Games, as home favourite Japan's Ryo Kiyuna took gold.

In a touching moment, the 31-year-old from Okinawa, the birthplace of the sport, brought a framed photograph of his late mother on to the medal rostrum.

"My mother really dreamed of seeing the gold medal I won," he said. "I wanted to climb to the highest part of the podium with her."

Spaniard Sandra Sanchez wrote her name in Olympic history by by becoming the first ever champion in karate, as she won the women's kata on the opening day of competition.

The 39-year-old also became Spain's oldest Olympic champion and said the moment was "so emotional" for her.

"It is crazy. I am feeling so many things together. I am happy, but I want to cry," she said.

Her coach Jesus del Moral, also her husband, noted the historic win fell on the couple's wedding anniversary.

"Today, I was five years married," said Del Moral. "The Olympics should be [every] five years, not four years, I think it's lucky!"