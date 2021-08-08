Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Britain's Lauren Price became the first Welsh fighter to win an Olympic boxing gold medal as she beat China's Li Qian in the women's middleweight final.

Price, 27, gained a 5-0 points victory at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo to earn Britain's 22nd gold of the Games.

She becomes the second British woman to win boxing gold after Nicola Adams' flyweight successes in 2012 and 2016.

Britain have won 65 medals in Tokyo, matching their London 2012 total, with 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronze.

The Duke of Cambridge meets Team GB boxer Lauren Price

More to follow.