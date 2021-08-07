Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jason Kenny became the first British athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals as he defended his men's keirin title in spectacular fashion in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old stunned the field as he sprinted clear with three laps remaining to claim victory.

It is a ninth Olympic medal for Kenny, who won silver in the team sprint to become GB's most decorated Olympian earlier this week.

His tally of seven golds is one more than former team-mate Chris Hoy.

