Harrington sunk to her knees on the canvas after impressive win

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington has won an Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in the women's 60kg lightweight final.

She won by a unanimous points decision to become only the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Katie Taylor's gold in London 2012.

The 31-year-old Dubliner came strong in the second two rounds to overcome the reigning world champion.

It was Ireland's 11th ever Olympic gold medal and their second in Tokyo.

It takes the team's medal haul at these Games to four - two gold and two bronze.

Harrington's success on Sunday morning was the third time Ireland have won Olympic boxing gold, with Michael Carruth winning the first one in Barcelona in 1992 before Taylor repeated the success 20 years later.

It was an 18th boxing Olympic medal in total for Ireland, more than half of the 34 medals won in total.

In the men's marathon, Ireland's Kevin Seaward was 54th in a season best time of 2:21.45. Paul Pollock was 71st of the 76 who finished, also with a season best, while Stephen Scullion did not finish.

In cycling, meanwhile, Ireland's Emily Kay finished 13th in the women's omnium.

Harrington was behind 2:3 on the judges' cards after the first round but she grew in confidence after that and won 10-9 on all the judges' cards in the next two rounds to take gold by a unanimous decision.

A strong left-hand punch with just over a minute of the fight remaining was a highlight of a fight for Harrington, who reached the final after a 3-2 split decision win over Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee.