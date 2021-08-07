Tokyo Olympics: Artistic Swimming: Teams Free event
From the section Olympics
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Technical Routine
|Free Routine
|Total Points
|1
|ROC
|97.2979
|98.8000
|196.0979
|2
|China
|96.2310
|97.3000
|193.5310
|3
|Ukraine
|94.2685
|96.0333
|190.3018
|4
|Japan
|93.3773
|94.9333
|188.3106
|5
|Italy
|91.3372
|92.8000
|184.1372
|6
|Canada
|91.4992
|92.5333
|184.0325
|7
|Spain
|90.3780
|91.5333
|181.9113
|8
|Egypt
|77.9147
|80.0000
|157.9147
|9
|Australia
|75.6351
|77.3667
|153.0018
|Greece
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS