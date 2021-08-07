Tokyo Olympics: Golds for pentathlete Joe Choong & boxer Galal Yafai, cycling silver, Tom Daley and Josh Kerr bronzes

Pentathlete Joe Choong won Great Britain's 20th gold medal of the Tokyo Games after boxer Galal Yafai became an Olympic flyweight champion on Saturday.

Choong followed Kate French's victory on Friday in the women's event by becoming the first British man to win individual modern pentathlon gold.

Josh Kerr in the 1500m and diver Tom Daley won bronzes, with silver for cyclists Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter.

Team GB remain fourth in the medal table on the penultimate day.

They have won 62 medals in total and have one more gold than the Russian Olympic Committee in fifth, with sixth-placed Australia a further two behind.

Daley's bronze in the men's 10m platform was his second medal in Tokyo and came two hours after Yafai won his gold.

Walls, the men's omnium champion in Tokyo, collected another medal in the velodrome - this time alongside madison partner Hayter.

Kerr claimed Britain's first men's Olympic 1500m medal since Peter Elliott's silver in Seoul 33 years ago.

The United States' victory in the 4x400m women's relay meant Allyson Felix is now the nation's most decorated track and field athlete, an 11th Olympic medal taking her past sprint and long jump great Carl Lewis.

Clean sweep in the pentathlon

Maybe it was written in the stars for Choong as he powered to a historic modern pentathlon triumph.

The 2019 world champion led going into the fourth event, equestrian, where riders are randomly paired with horses, and he drew Clntino, just as French had on Friday.

Choong maintained his lead, and kept his composure in the final laser run to seal a memorable GB double.

"To be honest, I just didn't want Kate to have all the limelight," joked the 26-year-old from Kent, who was 10th at Rio 2016.

"I've always said I wanted to be the best in the world. This is literally a dream come true.

"I pulled myself together and this time I've nailed it."

Double delight for Daley

At Rio 2016, Daley was heartbroken after bombing out of the men's 10m platform semi-finals.

Five years later, he qualified fourth for the final in Tokyo behind Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Yang Jian, and Aleksandr Bondar of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The 27-year-old, who won gold in the synchronised event with Matty Lee, led the competition through the halfway point and was guaranteed his second medal of the Games after his final attempt, with the trio who finished above him in the semi-finals still to dive.

Bondar was too far behind to challenge, and though Cao and Yang took gold and silver respectively, Daley wrote his name in the history books as the first British diver to secure four Olympic medals.

Daley reached two finals on his Olympic debut, aged 13, at the 2008 Games and won his first Olympic medal at London 2012 - a bronze in the 10m platform.

Four years later, it was another bronze, this time in the synchronised event alongside Daniel Goodfellow.

Twice an individual world champion, Daley finally ended a long wait for Olympic gold alongside Lee in an emotional and nerve-filled men's synchronised 10m platform final last week.

Second time lucky for Yafai

Former car factory worker Yafai was determined to persevere with his Olympic dream after his defeat by Cuba's Joahnys Argilagos in the second round at Rio 2016.

Since then, the 28-year-old has enjoyed a steady stream of medals, winning silver at the 2017 Europeans, gold at the 2018 Commonwealths and bronze at the 2019 European Games.

The Birmingham fighter, whose brothers Gamal and Kal are both professional boxers, claimed his biggest title of all and Great Britain's fifth boxing medal of a guaranteed six in Tokyo with a 4-1 points decision victory over Paalam at the Kokugikan Arena.

Bronze medals have already been secured by Kariss Artingstall and Frazer Clarke, while Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker won silver.

With Lauren Price guaranteed at least a silver and GB's sixth boxing medal of the Games in Sunday's middleweight final, Tokyo 2020 will be Britain's most successful Olympics in the boxing ring since 1920.

Walls and Hayter add second madison medal

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter
Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter looked to be battling for bronze before a break in the closing stages gave them silver

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter's madison silver marks a sixth medal on the cycling track for Team GB in Tokyo - more than any other nation.

Walls, 23, has finished on the podium for the second time on his Olympic debut after taking gold in Friday's omnium, while their efforts produced a second madison medal in two days, after Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald's dominant gold-medal ride on Friday.

Walls and Hayter held the gold medal spot after 10 sprints, having made a strong and consistent start but faded in an open race before a breathless final sprint secured silver.

It was still not enough to overhaul reigning world champions Denmark, who won gold, with France third.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 14:38

    GB looks to have a good medals tally, but zero golds in Athletics, which I consider the main part of the Olympics.

  • Comment posted by Cheesy Peas, today at 14:38

    Tokyo has delivered us the very best humanity has to offer in dozens of sports....personal bests, national and world records, supreme moments of sportsmanship etc

    What an awesome Olympics

    It's sad that so many serial losers in every aspect of life, used social media to take out their frustrations on those good enough to be classed as amongst the best few on earth in their respective disciplines

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:38

    🥊 There needs to be a ban on boxing in the Olympics. Other sports are dangerous but boxing is the only sport with the specific objective of inflicting brain damage on the opponent (i.e. knocking them out by bouncing their brain against their skull).

    This barbaric sport should be consigned to the history books.

  • Comment posted by janjanpost, today at 14:38

    Just to say absolutely brilliant performance from team GB. In the face of so many problems these last few years have bought with massive interruptions to many training programmes I’m sure. Just so very pride of all the team. Just getting to Japan has been a trial for some of the athletes and the on/off will it won’t it take place at all must have been sole destroying at times.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 14:37

    My gold medals for the BBC go to:
    Presenter : Hazel Irvine. Calm yet enthusiastic, lets the sport speak for itself.
    Commentator : Andrew Cotter. Rapidly becoming a legend of commentary, and he obviously does his homework.
    Pundit : Lutalo Muhammed. Great find.

    • Reply posted by Hatanaka Hacker, today at 14:39

      Hatanaka Hacker replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Chimera, today at 14:37

    Once again congratulations to all the competitors who won medals, gold, silver and bronze, and took part in the games. They deserve rewards for their personal efforts, and their coaches and encouraging followers also deserve recognition too. GB has a good tally of the medals for a small country without a huge pool of possibles to train .
    Keeping the whole pop. fit is more of a challenge.

  • Comment posted by Cecil, today at 14:35

    Proud to be British. Fantastic achievements by our Olympians

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 14:35

    Animal cruelty must face criminal charges! Should be in jail in Tokyo right now awaiting prosecution.

    • Reply posted by Strider, today at 14:37

      Strider replied:
      As I have already mentioned. If that is what these women do to the horses on live TV, one can only imagine how they are treated behind closed doors.

  • Comment posted by daver, today at 14:34

    Kim Raisner and Annika Schleu should never be let near a horse again. Thumping and beating a poor dumb animal with a crop....probably the worst scenes ever at a post war olympics...

  • Comment posted by Strider, today at 14:34

    Terrible to see that female coach punching the horse yesterday.

    • Reply posted by Strider, today at 14:36

      Strider replied:
      https://www.bbc.com/sport/olympics/58127366 For those that do no research before commenting. LOL!

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:32

    Can the BBC please erase the ROC entry from their table of medals.

    It's a disgrace that a country found cheating for drugs and banned, was allowed to compete under a different name.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 14:32

    whatever our medal tally, its done mostly with honour and integrity and not state sponsored doping.
    I am proud to be British.

    • Reply posted by Catalyst, today at 14:34

      Catalyst replied:
      +1

  • Comment posted by Stewart Frazier, today at 14:31

    Well done, Mariya Lasitskene. Despite everything that your country has done to try and ruin your career, you have taken your rightful place as queen of the high jump.

    Someone said that testing has been unreliable during the pandemic, but athletes such as Lasitskene and Sidorova have said that they were even prepared to renationalise in order to compete, and in my view deserve the highest praise.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 14:36

      Red Hare replied:
      Maybe they should have. Talk is cheap, after all.

  • Comment posted by Marlonmonkey, today at 14:30

    65 medals in London
    67 medals in Rio
    64 guaranteed medals in Tokyo (+ possible Women omnium and mens Kieren)

    Very consistent medal tally for team GB.

    Although down on golds, but the margins are small in so many events

  • Comment posted by Strider, today at 14:29

    Team GB Men dominate Super Saturday. That is what happened on Day 15.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:29

    Well done Joe Choong!

    Go Team GB!🎉

    Count them:

    20 gold 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
    21 silver 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈
    22 bronze 🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉

    • Reply posted by Strider, today at 14:32

      Strider replied:
      Can we have a Male Female medals breakdown please Ian.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 14:28

    Some enormous performances by team GB

    While this though is spoiled by that most annoyingly arrogant and irritating presenter on the BBC.

    Why can’t they dump Logan and run with Denise Lewis

    She is an outstanding, articulate, intelligent stunning person who has a great sporting background.

  • Comment posted by Trapped Wind, today at 14:28

    Day 15. Almost over. Hope to never hear Balding's sidekick ever again. Runnin, jumpin, swimmin, ... Jeez.

    • Reply posted by Strider, today at 14:33

      Strider replied:
      She is going to be all over the BBC for decades. If you do not like it then do not watch the Beeb.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 14:26

    I get sadder at each Olympics when it draws to a close and the circus leaves town again. So many giving up the best time of their lives to provide such entertainment. The highs and lows.
    Thinking of buying a piggy bank. £10 a week now gets you to Paris.

  • Comment posted by Cheshire Northwest, today at 14:25

    Heartbreaking for the rider but no place in sport for cruelty to animals. Luck of the draw with the horse I am afraid.
    Really glad we won 2 golds in the Modern Pentathlon.

    • Reply posted by Strider, today at 14:31

      Strider replied:
      With the German female coach getting thrown out of the Olympics for punching the horse live on TV. It makes you wonder how these animals are treated behind closed doors.

