Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Joe Choong won gold in the men's modern pentathlon to seal an Olympic double for Great Britain after Kate French triumphed in the women's event.

The 26-year-old kept his composure in the final laser run in Tokyo to become the first British man to triumph.

He sprinted to the finish ahead of Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt who burst through from 13th to take silver.

French had claimed gold on Friday in the event, which covers fencing, swimming, riding, shooting and running.

More to follow.