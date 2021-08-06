Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Tom Daley won bronze in the men's 10m platform diving following an enthralling final at Tokyo 2020.

The 27-year-old was in a three-way tussle for gold but Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Yang Jian were in impressive form and took the top two spots respectively.

Daley ended a long wait for gold alongside Matty Lee in an emotional and nerve-filled men's synchronised 10m platform final last week.

He looked relaxed and focused throughout this final and celebrated poolside after securing a fourth Olympic medal - a third bronze - in his fourth Games.

Cao, 26, becomes the first athlete to win Olympic gold in three different diving events, also doing so in the 10m synchronised event in London and the 3m individual in Rio.

But the Chinese pair needed to produce near-perfect performances to pip Daley, who got off to a brilliant start and led after three rounds.

A small mistake in his fourth dive ultimately proved costly as Cao and Yang finished with two stunning dives of high difficulty to remain top of the podium.

