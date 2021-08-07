Last updated on .From the section Olympics

World champion, European champion and Olympic champion - the Yafai brothers have had some wonderful days in boxing.

On Saturday, it was Galal Yafai's moment in the spotlight as he produced a fine display to beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the men's flyweight final - the first British boxer to win a gold at the Tokyo Games.

Older brothers Kal, a former WBA world super-flyweight champion, and 30-year-old Gamal, who has held European and Commonwealth super-bantamweight titles, were instantly posting on social media, full of pride for their little brother.

Moments after collecting his gold medal, Galal spoke to Kal, 32, in an emotional BBC Sport interview.

"Did you see that? Was it a good fight? How did I box?" were the first questions from 28-year-old Galal.

"I'm so proud of you, unreal," responded Kal as he wiped away tears. "I was watching it alone in bed. I was very confident, I just knew he could change his life and that's what he has done."

And Birmingham-born Galal's life has changed in a way he could not have imagined from six years ago when he was working in a Land Rover car factory in Solihull "grafting, picking up boxes, dreaming of being at an Olympics".

By that time, Kal had already represented Britain in the 2008 Olympics, won a European silver medal, turned professional and had more than a dozen wins, while Gamal had gained a European medal and was in the early stages of his professional career, including a bout at Wembley Stadium in only his second pro fight.

"If it wasn't for Kal and Gamal, I wouldn't have started boxing," added Galal. "It's down to them, they have always supported me, been there for me and they are my biggest inspiration.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here [at the Olympics] today.

"My mum was always going mad - 'take your gloves off, stop hitting your little brother'.

"We were fighting every day in the sitting room with gloves on. Those two started me off."

Britain's Galal Yafai knocked down Carlo Paalam in the first round of the flyweight final at the Tokyo Olympics

Galal has said he had twice considered quitting the amateur game - following a last-16 loss at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and when the Tokyo Olympics were delayed from last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But his patience paid off as he floored Paalam in the opening 90 seconds of the first round on his way to a 4-1 split-decision victory at the Kokugikan Arena.

He may well follow in his brothers' footsteps and turn professional, although the lure of fighting in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his home city may cause that decision to be postponed by 12 months.

"I'm going to chill and relax with my friends and think about the next chapter after," added Galal.

However, former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew had no doubt about whether he was ready to move into the paid ranks.

"So lovely to see Kal Yafai talking to his little brother Galal. One family, two Olympians," wrote Bellew on Twitter.

"I genuinely think Galal is going to make a terrific professional because he's already punching holes in fighters that just never get budged. Watch this space."

While Galal will have big decisions to make in the future, Kal promised to help keep him grounded.

"Galal, last thing, I've got the PS5 set up waiting for you," said Kal.

"Great, I can't wait to play on it," responded the Olympic champion.