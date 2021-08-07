Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Natalya Coyle has been announced as Ireland's flag bearer for the Olympic Games closing ceremony

Modern pentathlete and three-time Olympian Natalya Coyle will carry the flag for Ireland at Sunday's Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Coyle arrived in Tokyo as a medal contender and was in a strong position after the fencing and swimming rounds.

However, the 29-year-old's horse failed to cooperate in Friday's showjumping round and she slumped to a 24th place finish overall.

Coyle finished ninth and sixth in London and Rio respectively.

The Meath native hinted that her Olympic career could be over after her disappointment in Tokyo on Friday, which included her horse refusing to jump two fences.

Sunday's closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:00 BST.