Stephanie Meadow started the final round eight shots off the lead

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished five shots behind winner Nelly Korda after a five-under-par final round of 66 in the women's golf.

Meadow closed on 12 under, four shots outside the medal places, after play had been suspended due to heavy rain in Saitama.

Ireland team-mate Leona Maguire finished tied for 23rd on five under.

In the women's marathon, Fionnuala McCormack came 25th with Aoife Cooke having to withdraw after after 20km.

McCormack delivered a fine performance in challenging conditions in Sapporo to run a season's best time 2:34:09, which was 6:49 behind winner Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya. Her compatriot Brigid Kosgei finished second with USA's Molly Seidel taking bronze.

McCormack was competing in her fourth Olympics, having finished 20th in Rio, while it was a Games debut for Cooke, the fourth fastest Irish woman all-time for the distance.

Having been among a group that had become a detached at 10km, Cooke then pulled out before making the halfway point.

Cyclists Mark Downey and Felix English will compete for Ireland in the men's madison event later on Saturday morning.

In the women's golf, Meadow went into the final day tied for 10th on seven under and with her medal hopes alive after a third round of 68 left her eight shots behind leader Korda, but just three behind the bronze medal places.

The Jordanstown golfer, who finished 31st in Rio, produced a bogey-free five-under-par 66, to move to 12 under overall after earlier rounds of 72, 66 and 68.

Maguire, who was 21st at the Games five years ago, started her final round on five under par and tied for 18th but dropped three shots in her opening seven rounds to fall further back.