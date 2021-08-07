Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Nelly Korda and Xander Schauffele sweep golf gold for the USA

Tokyo Olympic Games golf leaderboard -17 Korda (US); -16 Inami (Jpn); Ko (NZ) ; -15 Ashok (Ind); -13 Green (Aus); Pederson (Den); -12 Meadow (Ire); -11 Cheng (Chn); -10 Saso (Phi); -10 Kim (Kor); -10 Ko (Kor)

American Nelly Korda secured a one-shot victory on a dramatic final day of the women's golf competition.

Three shots ahead overnight, Korda's lead was down to a single shot when play was suspended for 49 minutes because of a tropical storm with one hole to play.

But the 23-year-old world number one held her nerve to par the 18th for a two-under 69 and a 17-under total that held off Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

Inami then beat Rio silver-medallist Ko on the first hole of a play-off to secure the silver medal.

India's Aditi Ashok, the world number 200 who had been second after three rounds, finished one shot further back in fourth.

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished seventh on 12 under after a final-round 66, while Team GB's Jodie Ewart-Shadoff and Melissa Reid were 40th and 55th respectively.

More to follow.