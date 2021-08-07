Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Team Jumping results

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Gold Medal Jump Off

RankCountryCompletionsPenaltiesTime
1Sweden3/30122.90
2USA3/30124.20

Final

RankCountryCompletionsPenaltiesTime
1Sweden3/38235.65
=1USA3/38237.2
3Belgium3/312242.02
4Netherlands3/317243.35
5Switzerland3/328238.18
6Brazil3/329244.01
7Argentina3/349263.07
8France2/32168.46
9Germany2/312160.13
10Great Britain2/324162.46

Results from the previous rounds can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 websiteexternal-link.

Top Stories