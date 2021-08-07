Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Team Jumping results
Gold Medal Jump Off
|Rank
|Country
|Completions
|Penalties
|Time
|1
|Sweden
|3/3
|0
|122.90
|2
|USA
|3/3
|0
|124.20
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Completions
|Penalties
|Time
|1
|Sweden
|3/3
|8
|235.65
|=1
|USA
|3/3
|8
|237.2
|3
|Belgium
|3/3
|12
|242.02
|4
|Netherlands
|3/3
|17
|243.35
|5
|Switzerland
|3/3
|28
|238.18
|6
|Brazil
|3/3
|29
|244.01
|7
|Argentina
|3/3
|49
|263.07
|8
|France
|2/3
|2
|168.46
|9
|Germany
|2/3
|12
|160.13
|10
|Great Britain
|2/3
|24
|162.46
Results from the previous rounds can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.