Mitchell-Blake (right) suffers an agonising defeat on the line as Filippo Tortu finished fast for Italy

Britain's sprint relay teams delivered silver and bronze medals, with the men's quartet missing out on the 4x100m title by just a hundredth of a second.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who anchored Britain to world gold in 2017, was overhauled right on the line by Filippo Tortu as Italy snatched victory.

Earlier, Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita took a repeat of Rio bronze.

A Jamaican team with all three of the 100m individual medallists took gold.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson were joined by Briana Williams in a team that lived up to their status as red-hot favourites, winning in 41.02 seconds, well ahead of the United States.

Great Britain seemed set to clinch their first track and field title of the Games when Richard Kilty built on excellent opening legs from CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes with a superb bend.

But Mitchell-Blake, who memorably held off American world champion Christian Coleman to secure world gold in front of a home crowd four years ago, was overhauled by the less-celebrated Tortu in the final strides.

Mitchell-Blake's disappointment was in contrast to Italy's glee as they secured a fifth athletics gold of the Games, following Marcell Lamont Jacobs' 100m victory, Gianmarco Tamberi's high-jump success and a pair of race walk titles.

"Apologies if I seemed ungrateful at first," said Mitchell-Blake.

"It's just we put a lot of work and effort into this and we believe we're the best quartet in the world and we wanted to display that when the time comes."

Mitchell-Blake was consoled by Kilty (right) after seeing gold slip through his grasp

Great Britain's women's quartet had set a national record of 41.55 in the semi-finals, going faster than they did in winning bronze at Rio 2016 or silver at Doha 2019.

They weren't able to match that time in the final, but overcame a scratchy first baton exchange between Philip and Lansiquot to ensure Neita was best of the rest behind Jamaica and the United States as she took over on the anchor leg.

They finished in 41.88 seconds, 0.2 seconds clear of the fourth-placed Swiss.

"This is a proper team and I love competing with them," said Philip. "We're competitors against each other but we have such a good chemistry and we love it on the track because we all want to get a medal."