Laura Muir claimed a superb silver medal as she shattered the British record to finish behind Kenyan defending champion Faith Kipyegon in the 1500m Olympic final in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old Scot, who has come close in a succession of world and Olympic finals without making the podium, hit the bell on the shoulder of Kipyegon and world champion Sifan Hassan.

The fast pace proved perfect for Muir as she gritted her teeth down the back straight to overtake a tiring Hassan and, with Kipyegon well clear, finish a comfortable second.

Her time of three minutes 54.50 seconds is an improvement on Muir's own 2016 British record of 3:55.22.

