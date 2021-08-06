Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Laura Kenny became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics and pentathlete Kate French triumphed on a fabulous Friday for Team GB.

Cyclists Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the women's madison to win Britain's 17th gold at Tokyo 2020.

French followed up with victory in the modern pentathlon which covers fencing, swimming, shooting, riding and running.

There were bronze medals for Britain in the women's hockey and in the men's cycling sprint for Jack Carlin.

Boxer Lauren Price reached Sunday's middleweight gold-medal bout by winning her semi-final against Dutch opponent Nouchka Fontijn.

That came a few hours after the hockey team beat India in a 4-3 thriller to win bronze.

In the velodrome, Carlin also claimed a bronze by beating Denis Dmitriev, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the best-of-three men's sprint races.

Earlier the 24-year-old Scot was beaten by Dutch world champion Harrie Lavreysen - who ended Jason Kenny's nine-year reign as Olympic champion on Thursday and went on to take gold - in the semi-finals.

Olympic medal table after Great Britain's second gold on Friday

Where could Team GB win more medals on day 14?

Britain have 55 medals in total, with 18 silvers and 19 bronzes. There are more chances for British golds when the athletics continues later on Friday.

With three days of competition left, Team GB are battling to finish above Australia and the Russian Olympic Committee, who have won 17 golds each.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is looking to lead Britain's bid for a relay medal in the women's 4x100m relay final (14:30 BST).

The 25-year-old is back on the track after injury saw her eliminated in the 100m semi-finals and withdraw from the 200m.

Jodie Williams fancies her chances of winning a medal in the women's 400m final (13:35), while Laura Muir aims to land her first Olympic medal in the women's 1500m (13:50).

Kenny seals golden treble

Laura Kenny's fifth gold, which follows six Olympic titles for husband Jason, means the Kenny household boasts a total of 11 - the same as Team GB claimed in total at three Games from 1988 to 1996.

The Tokyo triumph was her first Olympic victory as a mother, having welcomed son Albie in August 2017.

"When I fell pregnant, there was a moment two months into the pregnancy where I woke up and said to Jason 'I can't do this, I'm not going to be able to carry on [with cycling], there's just no way.' And here we are," she said.

"All week I've been saying please don't ask me about Albie - I've never missed him so much."

Kenny and Archibald credited coach Monica Greenwood - who took over coaching the endurance squad in December - for their win, revealing they had been training against GB's men's under-23 squad to perfect their madison plan.

"I couldn't do it without these girls. With Katie I feel like I'm racing with a sister - I'm so grateful to have her here and her support. I couldn't have done it without her," added Kenny, who won team pursuit silver earlier in the week.

It further extends her status as Britain's most successful female Olympian. She now has six Olympics medals - the same number as equestrian's Charlotte Dujardin, who has won three golds.

How versatile Price swapped football for boxing

Price, 27, is a talented and versatile athlete having played football for Wales and been a kickboxing world champion - with the Duke of Cambridge among her fans.

Also a former taxi driver, Price switched her full focus to boxing after winning middleweight bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Now she is the reigning world, Commonwealth and European champion, with the shot at the Olympic title to come on Sunday.

Price won her semi-final bout with Dutch opponent Fontijn on a split decision to go into the gold-medal round.

"It's mad, to be honest," said Price, who won 52 caps for the senior Wales football team.

"It's everyone's dream to get to the final and I'm going to do the utmost to bring back that gold."

The Duke of Cambridge meets Team GB boxer Lauren Price

GB win hockey medal after turbulent five years

Five years ago in Rio, Great Britain's women's hockey team won their first Olympic gold in a moment which has gone down in the nation's sporting folklore.

But expectations were much lower going into Tokyo following a turbulent Olympic cycle.

Several star names have retired, including captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and forward Alex Danson, while there have been injuries to other key players and the upheaval of head coach Danny Kerry leaving to take over the men's side.

In 2019, they were thrashed 8-0 by the Netherlands and needed to beat Chile in a two-legged qualifier to even reach Tokyo.

"This cycle has not been too much of a rollercoaster because there's not been many highs," captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BBC Sport.

"Olympic bronze even a few months ago was not in our wildest dreams."