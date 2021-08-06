Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Laura Kenny became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games as she and Katie Archibald were crowned madison champions in Tokyo.

Kenny, 29, also becomes GB's most decorated female athlete with her fifth gold, and sixth Olympic medal overall.

The British pair dominated the 120-lap race, winning 10 of the 12 sprints on offer to finish on 78 points.

"I've never wanted to win a medal so much in all my life," said Kenny, the most successful female Olympic cyclist.

"I messaged [husband and fellow GB cyclist] Jason and said I feel like my Olympics ends today. I love the team pursuit but I felt relief when it was over because this was the one race I wanted to win - I just feel so relieved."

Archibald added: "I've been dreaming about having this conversation - I've never wanted something so much, I've never been so nervous but we've been so clinical with our approach.

"We had a change of coach last year for this event. We're going for the all round and trying to spread between events and it feels so satisfying for it to come off."

The women's madison was added to the Olympic programme for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

Denmark won silver on 35 points and the Russian Olympic Committee took bronze, while Dutch world champions Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild finished fourth after being involved in a crash.

