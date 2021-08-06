Tokyo Olympics - Athletics: Men's 4 x 400m Relay
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|United States
|2:57.77
|Q
|2
|Botswana
|2:58.33
|Q
|3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2:58.60
|Q
|4
|Italy
|2:58.91
|q
|5
|Netherlands
|2:59.06
|q
|6
|Great Britain
|3:03.29
|7
|Czech Republic
|3:03.61
|8
|Germany
|3:03.62
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Poland
|2:58.55
|Q
|2
|Jamaica
|2:59.29
|Q
|3
|Belgium
|2:59.37
|Q
|4
|India
|3:00.25
|5
|Japan
|3:00.76
|6
|France
|3:00.81
|7
|South Africa
|3:01.18
|8
|Colombia
|3:03.20