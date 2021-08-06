Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis - Men's Team Results

Gold Medal Match

Country ScoreCountry
China3-0Germany

Bronze Medal Match

Country ScoreCountry
Republic of Korea1-3Japan

Semi-Finals

CountryScoreCountry
China3-0South Korea
Japan2-3Germany

Quarter-Finals

CountryScoreCountry
Brazil 0-3South Korea
China3-0France
Japan3-1Sweden
Chinese Taipei2-3Germany

Round of 16

CountryScoreCountry
Slovenia 1-3South Korea
Chinese Taipei3-0Croatia
Brazil 3-2Serbia
Hong Kong 0-3France
Portugal 0-3Germany
China 3-0Egypt
United States1-3Sweden
Japan3-0Australia

