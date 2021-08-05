Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain boxer Lauren Price will fight for a gold medal on the final day of Tokyo 2020 after winning her women's middleweight semi-final on Friday.

Price, 27, won her bout with Dutch opponent Nouchka Fontijn on a split decision to go into the gold-medal round on Sunday.

The Welsh boxer was docked a point for excessive holding in the second round.

But against an opponent she has faced in several major finals, Price fought back in the last round to edge victory.

Price will face either Zenfira Magomedalieva, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, or China's Li Qian.

