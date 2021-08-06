Last updated on .From the section Olympics

La Cruz won gold as a light-heavyweight at Rio 2016 but moved up to heavyweight for Tokyo 2020

Julio Cesar la Cruz now has two Olympic boxing golds as souvenirs - along with the bullet that once seriously injured him in an armed robbery.

The Cuban continued to put his 2014 gunshot wound to the hip into the rear-view mirror, moving up a weight class to win heavyweight gold in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old defeated Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, five years after his light-heavyweight Rio 2016 gold.

"What happened was tough but I never lost hope and had to heal," he said.

"But the Cuban doctors did a marvellous job [with the gunshot] and thanks to my hope, my faith, my family, the Cuban people and psychologists that supported me, I'm here today.

"I was able to get these two titles, and I think I deserve it."

He won via unanimous points decision against the Russian Olympic Committee boxer, outclassing a giant whose last defeat came all the way back at the 2017 World Championships.

La Cruz, known as 'La Sombra', or 'the Shadow', extends Cuba's dominance in the men's boxing in Tokyo, where they have now won three out of five golds so far, after Arlen Lopez's light-heavyweight triumph and Roniel Iglesias' welterweight win.

The four-time world champion beat his chest when announced as heavyweight champion, delighting his supporters in the stands and removing his mouthguard to flash a gold-teeth smile before collapsing to the canvas on his back.

He plans to continue to go for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying he still has "several more goals to achieve".

"Going to Paris and winning is one that can be achieved. Reality has no size, no colour, no price."

Cuba will get another shot at gold on Sunday with Andy Cruz, who beat Australian Harry Garside in the men's lightweight semi-finals.