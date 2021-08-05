Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain claimed bronze in the women's hockey at Tokyo 2020 with a thrilling 4-3 victory against India.

The 2016 gold medallists took an early 2-0 lead but fell 3-2 down in the third quarter.

They came back to draw level before Grace Balsdon struck the winning goal after a succession of penalty corners.

The win means it is the third Olympic Games in a row Great Britain have won a medal, after the women also claimed bronze in 2012.

World champions the Netherlands take on Argentina in the gold medal match at 11:00 BST.

There were tears at full time as Great Britain celebrated their third Olympic bronze medal.

India's women, competing for a medal for the first time, were unable to mirror the achievements of their men's team, who won bronze on Thursday to end a 41-year wait for a medal.

GB, who claimed gold following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against the Netherlands five years ago, were deserved winners in Yashio.

Elena Rayer's deflected cut-back opened the scoring for GB before Sarah Robertson's excellent reverse-stick strike made it 2-0 after a smart save from goalkeeper Maddie Hinch at the other end.

Great Britain have now won bronze at three Olympic Games - 1992, 2012 and 2020

India rallied when Gurjit Kaur scored twice in quick succession from penalty corners and they went 3-2 up when Vandana Katariya capitalised on a scramble in the D.

GB re-grouped and captain Hollie Pearne-Webb scored a rare goal before the defending champions piled on the pressure in the third quarter.

Balsdon eventually scored the winner from another penalty corner routine and despite a few late attempts from India, GB held on.

'GB managed the pressure' - analysis

Kate Richardson-Walsh, 2016 Olympic gold medal winner on BBC TV:

GB managed the pressure phenomenally well, managed the clock and were clinical when they got their chances. I'm really pleased for that team.

India are so dangerous on the counter-attack and they're so lethal on penalty corners, so Great Britain had to be so diligent - and they were.