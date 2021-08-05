Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Eddy Alvarez was one of the two flag bearers for Team United States at the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Eddy Alvarez will join an exclusive club on Saturday when he becomes only the third American - and sixth person ever - to win a medal at both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The infielder is guaranteed a medal at Tokyo 2020 as the USA have reached the baseball final against hosts Japan.

Before focusing on baseball he won a silver medal in the short track speed skating 5,000m relay at Sochi 2014.

"It's giving me a second chance to win gold," he said of the baseball final.

The 31-year-old, who played in Major League Baseball for the Florida Marlins last season, added: "I'm just going to take this moment - I'm going to enjoy it.

"I'm going to call my wife and my parents, who deserve this just as much as I do."

The USA reached the final with a 7-2 win over defending champions South Korea 7-2.

Baseball became an official Olympic sport at the 1992 Summer Games.

The event was last played in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and is not expected to continue after Tokyo 2020.