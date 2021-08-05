Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Belgium won their first Olympic hockey title with a dramatic shootout win over Australia in the men's final.

The match had finished 1-1, with Florent van Aubel giving Belgium the lead early in the third quarter before Tom Wickham levelled it in the fourth quarter.

But in the shootout, Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch made three key saves for the world champions.

Earlier, India took bronze after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany.

It was their first Olympic medal in the sport since the 1980 Moscow Games.

But the day belonged to the Belgians, who won their country's second gold of the Games after gymnast Nina Derwael's success on the uneven bars.

"We were really focused and then I did the job at the end," said Vanasch.

"I'm really happy. I think all of the Belgian people are proud of the Belgium national team."