The speed final was watched over by a giant Gundam - a Japanese fictional robot

Eighteen-year-old Spaniard Alberto Gines Lopez claimed the first men's combined sport climbing gold in Olympic history after a thrilling lead final.

Gines Lopez won the speed final as he raced up the wall in 6.42 seconds, but finished last in bouldering and moved down the leaderboard.

Fourth place in lead gave him 28 points to earn Spain's third gold in Tokyo.

American Nathaniel Coleman took silver on 30 points, while Austrian Jakob Schubert won bronze on 35.

Schubert was the final climber to go in the lead final and was the only athlete to make it to the top of the wall, snatching bronze and pushing five-time world champion Adam Ondra out of the medals.