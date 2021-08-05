Last updated on .From the section Olympics

British sprint star Dina Asher-Smith says the Olympic 100m final came just a few weeks too soon for her to compete for a medal in top form.

The world silver medallist, 25, failed to qualify for the final, later revealing she nearly missed the Games altogether after tearing her hamstring.

She withdrew from the 200m, but is part of the British 4x100m relay team.

"If we'd had a few more days, that would've been the final - a few more weeks or so, 10.8 [seconds]," she said.

Elaine Thompson-Herah won 100m gold, the first part of a sprint double for the Jamaican, in 10.61 seconds.

But a repeat of Asher-Smith's personal best of 10.83 seconds would have put her fourth, behind bronze medallist Shericka Jackson with 10.76 seconds.

"I've been training really hard this week, I only had one day off," explained Asher-Smith.

"It's just one of those things where I am chasing time, so give me a few more training sessions and a few more runs and I'll be closer to where I am used to being."

Asher-Smith ran the third leg as the relay team advanced to Friday's final with a national record time of 41.55 seconds.

"It would be amazing," she replied when asked about the prospect of a medal in an event in which she and her team-mates won world silver in Doha in 2019.

"My head has been about getting back on the training track and making sure that I bring my best game for the race."